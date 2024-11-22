Purepac Warning Letter

Purepac's shares fell 9% after the US Food and Drug Administration released a warning letter to the company, citing it for violating Good Manufacturing Practices, noting, among other things, that the company sold a narcotic painkiller and an antidepressant after they failed purity tests. The letter did not require that manufacturing be stopped or that any products be taken off the market, but asked for a response in 15 days to explain the steps taken to correct the violation.