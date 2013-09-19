Putin friend to take over 35 Russian drug firms

The leading Russian industrialist Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB associate of outgoing President Vladimir Putin, is taking over 35 drug companies into his Rostekhnologia holding group, according to a report in the Kommersant newspaper. The news item claims the firms have a total value of $150.0 million.
The targeted drugmakers form part of a longer list of about 600 industrial companies which have been targeted for absorption into the holding group, which is Russia's major military equipment manufacturer and exporter. President Putin stood down from his position on May 7, becoming Prime Minister, however, most observers consider him to remain the actual ruler of Russia.
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