Saturday 8 November 2025

PXD101 shows efficacy in Ph Ib cancer study

20 November 2006

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS and USA-based CuraGen say that a Phase Ib trial of PXD101, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, was well-tolerated and had clinical activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. The findings were presented at the 18th symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in the Czech capital, Prague.

The firms explained that the data, which update previously reported interim results, show that intravenous administration of the drug, which is a small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC), in combination with standard doses of carboplatin and paclitaxel, was not associated with any dose-limiting toxicities, nor any grade-4 adverse events. The companies added that, of the 23 patients enrolled in the program so far, 9% had achieved a partial response, with a further 43% of subjects showing stable disease, lasting from the second to beyond the 13th treatment cycle.

The firms said that, following completion of the Phase Ib section of the study, the product is now being assessed in a Phase II study, and added that an additional 15 patients will be enrolled in the program to further establish the drug's safety, efficacy and tolerability when used to treat advanced ovarian cancer. Results from the program are anticipated in mid-2007.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze