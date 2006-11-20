PXD101 shows efficacy in Ph Ib cancer study

Danish drugmaker TopoTarget AS and USA-based CuraGen say that a Phase Ib trial of PXD101, in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel, was well-tolerated and had clinical activity in patients with advanced solid tumors. The findings were presented at the 18th symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in the Czech capital, Prague.

The firms explained that the data, which update previously reported interim results, show that intravenous administration of the drug, which is a small-molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDAC), in combination with standard doses of carboplatin and paclitaxel, was not associated with any dose-limiting toxicities, nor any grade-4 adverse events. The companies added that, of the 23 patients enrolled in the program so far, 9% had achieved a partial response, with a further 43% of subjects showing stable disease, lasting from the second to beyond the 13th treatment cycle.

The firms said that, following completion of the Phase Ib section of the study, the product is now being assessed in a Phase II study, and added that an additional 15 patients will be enrolled in the program to further establish the drug's safety, efficacy and tolerability when used to treat advanced ovarian cancer. Results from the program are anticipated in mid-2007.