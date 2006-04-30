Pyhtopharm presents quarterly update on pipeline developments

UK-based company Phytopharm, a specialist developer of pharmaceuticals based on plant extracts, has issued a quarterly update on a variety of products in its development pipeline, as well as information on future licensing and partnership programs.
Diet-drug development sees progress
Foremost among its developmental products is its Hoodia gordonii extract-based dietary supplements range, on which it is collaborating with consumer products giant Unilever under a deal established in late 2004 (Marketletters passim). The extract, which was originally licensed by the UK firm in 1997 from the South African Council for Scientific and Industrial research, has shown efficacy as a appetite reducing agent and is currently in studies to determine its optimum bioavailability, which is the second stage of five on which the firms will collaborate. The companies aim to launch the product in the USA in late 2008, and elsewhere in 2009.
