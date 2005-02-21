Qiagen 4th-qtr exceeds firm's own guidance

Dutch company Qiagen NV reported fourth-quarter 2004 results which, it says, exceeded its own guidance, with net sales of $95.5 million, up 0.4% on the like, year-earlier period. However, the firm notes, it sold its synthetic DNA business during the reporting period and, excluding the financial impact of this divestment, revenues would have been 13.0% higher on a comparable basis.
Reported operating income for the quarter increased 38.0% to $22.3 million, while net profit leapt 76.0% to $15.8 million, with earnings per share rocketing 83.0% to $0.11, the company noted.
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