Qiagen and Eppendorf form product development alliance

Dutch pharmaceutical holding company Qiagen NV and German research tool supplier Eppendorf say they have formed a strategic alliance to co-develop and market complementary and optimized products. The partnership is intended to link leading brands of molecular diagnostics and applied testing products, thereby ensuring the highest compatibility, the firms add.

In addition, Qiagen has purchased the German firm's reagent business which is responsible for the production of nucleic acid preparation and PCR kits for the molecular biology research market. The Dutch company expects its acquisition to add $6.0 million in sales in 2006, growing to an $11.0 million contribution in 2007.

The firms say that the alliance will allow them to focus on creating products which enable improved biological sample management and analysis. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.