Qiagen and Invitrogen top suppliers for RNA purification

A recent survey reveals that more than 60% of scientists cited Qiagen of the Netherlands as their primary supplier of RNA purification kits and more than 45% identified US firm as their leading source of commercial reagents.

With almost one-third of scientists surveyed reporting that they have used their primary supplier of RNA purification kits and/or reagents for more than 36 months, companies seeking to win market share are posed with the challenge of overcoming strong levels of customer loyalty, the study notes.