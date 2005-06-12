Qiagen artus purchase: Lehman non-plussed

Lehman Brothers has not changed its underweight rating on Netherlands-based Qiagen NV, a provider of technologies and products for the separation, purification and handling of nucleic acids and proteins, following its $39.2 million all-cash buy-out of PCR-based molecular diagnostics firm artus Gesellschaft molekularbiologische Diagnostik und Entwicklung mbH, announced earlier this month (Marketletter June 6).

Lehman's analysts said that, while the deal provides customer overlap and significant opportunities for bundling diagnostics products, it does not address the market's concerns about the slowdown in the core consumables business. As a result, the firm's rating of 3-underweight remains unchanged, as does its price target of $11.00.

However, Lehman suggested that an overly-conservative estimate of artus' impact on the firm's half-year financial performance may help it to achieve its full-year guidance.