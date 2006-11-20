Qiagen launches customized siRNA kits

Venlo, Netherlands-based Qiagen, a provider of pre-analytical sample preparations and a leader in molecular diagnostics, has introduced its FlexiPlate siRNA, the world's first product line for fully-customized sets of siRNAs for RNA interference research.
According to the firm, RNAi and the ability to knock out any gene is expected to create new benefits in the future development of therapeutics, noting that, previously, biologists had to rely on pre-defined sets of siRNAs, but now its novel FlexiPlate siRNA ensures "a new dimension of flexibility by allowing users to determine not only the exact RNAi assay, but also exactly the amount of siRNAs needed for their individual requirements." These advantages directly result in significant cost savings in RNAi projects, Qiagen stated.
