Qiagen launches epigenetics kit

Qiagen, a Dutch provider of products for pre-analytical sample preparation and molecular diagnostics, has launched its new EpiTect Bisulfite Kit to complete its range of options for epigenetics.

According to the the Venlo-headquartered firm, its newly-introduced kit includes standardized pre-analytical solutions from DNA sample collection, stabilization and purification, to bisulfite conversion and methylation-specific polymerase chain reaction analysis and sequencing.