Qiagen makes two acquisitions

Netherlands-based provider of DNA sequencing and gene research tools Qiagen NV has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire key assets of California, USA-based LumiCyte, for an initial upfront payment of $3.0 million in cash, $4.0 million and $5.0 million after 18 and 30 months, respectively, subject to certain financial targets, and milestones of up to $4.0 million. The Dutch company will also buy the bioanalytical business of German firm SuNyx GmbH for a consideration that could add up to $2.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze