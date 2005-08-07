Qiagen makes two acquisitions

Netherlands-based provider of DNA sequencing and gene research tools Qiagen NV has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire key assets of California, USA-based LumiCyte, for an initial upfront payment of $3.0 million in cash, $4.0 million and $5.0 million after 18 and 30 months, respectively, subject to certain financial targets, and milestones of up to $4.0 million. The Dutch company will also buy the bioanalytical business of German firm SuNyx GmbH for a consideration that could add up to $2.0 million.