Qiagen sees 10% 3rd-qtr profit rise

Dutch molecular diagnostics firm Qiagen NV says that, for the quarter ended September 30, 2006, its net income was $19.4 million, up 10% on the $17.6 million it recorded in the comparable quarter last year. The company added that its earnings in the period had been affected by $3.9 million in charges related to the acquisition and integration of USA-based Genaco Biomedical Products (Marketletter November 6).
Qiagen reported that revenues were up 20% to $117.9 million, which it said was as a result of 11% organic growth of its sample preparation and assay consumables business. Peer Schatz, the company's chief executive, explained that the Genaco purchase had further expanded its product and technology portfolio, particularly in the field of PCR-based multiplex testing in molecular diagnostics.
The company added that the launch of several products, including the FlexiPlate siRNA range, the Biomedical Tissue Management System and the Fast Cycling PCR line, would cement its position in molecular diagnostics. In addition, the period saw Qiagen and the UK's Veterinary Laboratories Agency enter into an agreement to expand the former's range of infectious disease assays in veterinary markets.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze