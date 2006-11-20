Qiagen sees 10% 3rd-qtr profit rise

Dutch molecular diagnostics firm Qiagen NV says that, for the quarter ended September 30, 2006, its net income was $19.4 million, up 10% on the $17.6 million it recorded in the comparable quarter last year. The company added that its earnings in the period had been affected by $3.9 million in charges related to the acquisition and integration of USA-based Genaco Biomedical Products (Marketletter November 6).

Qiagen reported that revenues were up 20% to $117.9 million, which it said was as a result of 11% organic growth of its sample preparation and assay consumables business. Peer Schatz, the company's chief executive, explained that the Genaco purchase had further expanded its product and technology portfolio, particularly in the field of PCR-based multiplex testing in molecular diagnostics.

The company added that the launch of several products, including the FlexiPlate siRNA range, the Biomedical Tissue Management System and the Fast Cycling PCR line, would cement its position in molecular diagnostics. In addition, the period saw Qiagen and the UK's Veterinary Laboratories Agency enter into an agreement to expand the former's range of infectious disease assays in veterinary markets.