Saturday 8 November 2025

Qiagen sees 10% 3rd-qtr profit rise

20 November 2006

Dutch molecular diagnostics firm Qiagen NV says that, for the quarter ended September 30, 2006, its net income was $19.4 million, up 10% on the $17.6 million it recorded in the comparable quarter last year. The company added that its earnings in the period had been affected by $3.9 million in charges related to the acquisition and integration of USA-based Genaco Biomedical Products (Marketletter November 6).

Qiagen reported that revenues were up 20% to $117.9 million, which it said was as a result of 11% organic growth of its sample preparation and assay consumables business. Peer Schatz, the company's chief executive, explained that the Genaco purchase had further expanded its product and technology portfolio, particularly in the field of PCR-based multiplex testing in molecular diagnostics.

The company added that the launch of several products, including the FlexiPlate siRNA range, the Biomedical Tissue Management System and the Fast Cycling PCR line, would cement its position in molecular diagnostics. In addition, the period saw Qiagen and the UK's Veterinary Laboratories Agency enter into an agreement to expand the former's range of infectious disease assays in veterinary markets.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze