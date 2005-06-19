Qiagen to acquire China's Tianwei Times

Qiagen NV, a Netherlands-based provider of innovative enabling technologies and products for the separation, purification and handling of nucleic acids and proteins, says it has completed the acquisition of China's Tianwei Times, a privately-held company which develops, manufactures and supplies nucleic acid sample preparation consumables in China. The purchase, says Qiagen, expands its position as the leading supplier for products and technologies for pre-analytical sample preparation in the rapidly-growing market in China. The transaction is currently pending Chinese government approval.

Under the terms of the deal, Qiagen has acquired certain assets of Tianwei for approximately $2.0 million in cash plus potential earn-outs over two years that are estimated at about $2.0 million.