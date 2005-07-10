Qiagen to acquire Nextal Biotech

Dutch group Qiagen NV says that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nextal Biotechnology, a Canadian provider of proprietary sample preparation tools which make protein crystallization more accessible.

Under the terms of the accord, Qiagen will pay around $9.7 million in cash for all Nextal's outstanding shares plus an additional $4.5 million, which is subject to certain milestones being achieved. The Venlo, Netherlands-based firm adds that it expects to incur charges of less than $1.0 million relating to the transaction, while Nextal will add some $3.0 million in net sales and be neutral to the group's 2006 financial results.