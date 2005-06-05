Qiagen to buy artus GmbH in $39M deal

Netherlands-based Qiagen NV, a leading provider of innovative enabling technologies and products for the separation, purification and handling of nucleic acids and proteins, has revealed that its wholly-owned German subsidiary Qiagen GmbH has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire artus Gesellschaft molekularbiologische Diagnostik und Entwicklung mbH, which it says is an established leader in PCR-based molecular diagnostic tests for pathogenenic, genotyping and pharmacogenomic testing.

Subject to the terms of the deal, Qiagen will pay approximately $39.2 million in cash in exchange for all of the outstanding capital stock of artus. Around $11.6 million of this will be paid into escrow and will be released subject to certain milestones being met. The company expects to incur charges relating to the acquisition of some $2.0-$3.0 million in its financial results for the second quarter of 2005. It forecsts that this transaction will add about $15.0 million in net sales and $1.5-$2.0 million in net income to its 2006 financial results.

Acquires wide, complementary portfolio