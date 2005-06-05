Saturday 8 November 2025

Qiagen to buy artus GmbH in $39M deal

5 June 2005

Netherlands-based Qiagen NV, a leading provider of innovative enabling technologies and products for the separation, purification and handling of nucleic acids and proteins, has revealed that its wholly-owned German subsidiary Qiagen GmbH has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire artus Gesellschaft molekularbiologische Diagnostik und Entwicklung mbH, which it says is an established leader in PCR-based molecular diagnostic tests for pathogenenic, genotyping and pharmacogenomic testing.

Subject to the terms of the deal, Qiagen will pay approximately $39.2 million in cash in exchange for all of the outstanding capital stock of artus. Around $11.6 million of this will be paid into escrow and will be released subject to certain milestones being met. The company expects to incur charges relating to the acquisition of some $2.0-$3.0 million in its financial results for the second quarter of 2005. It forecsts that this transaction will add about $15.0 million in net sales and $1.5-$2.0 million in net income to its 2006 financial results.

Acquires wide, complementary portfolio

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze