QLT Signs Photofrin Deal With Beaufour Ipsen

- QLT PhotoTherapeutics has signed a UK and European licensing, co-development and marketing agreement with Speywood Pharmaceuticals, part of the French company Beaufour Ipsen, for QLT's light-activated cancer drug, Photofrin (porfimer Na), and an unnamed compound for the treatment of Barrett's esophagus and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Beaufour Ipsen is to provide an aggregate fee of up to $28 million to QLT, plus royalties on sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze