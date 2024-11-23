QLT Stock Soars

Canada's QLT PhotoTherapeutics Inc is has seen its share price rise rapidly in heavy volume trading on the back of investor interest in its light-activated cancer treatment. On April 23, it rose C$1.30, and on April 26 it went up C$3.30 to close at C$29.50. Also boosting confidence has been QLT's $35.8 million marketing deal with Sanofi Winthrop.
