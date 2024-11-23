Quadranr Foundation Alzheimer's Research

- Quadrant Research Foundation has reported that a process called the Maillard reaction, a spontaneous reaction between sugars and proteins which leads to the formation of glycated proteins in the body, can result in the formation of amyloid plaques which are implicated in Alzheimer's disease. The firm says that this discovery should allow the development of inhibitors to the Maillard reaction, which could lead to a treatment for the disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.