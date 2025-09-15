Quadrant Drops Lead Compound

Quadrant Healthcare has dropped the development of one of its lead drugdevelopment candidates, a version of Glaxo Wellcome's antiviral drug aciclovir, after preliminary results suggested that Quadrant's controlled-release version would not be sufficiently superior to the original version. "This, coupled with the diminishing commercial opportunity for anything less than the target profile, has resulted in the Board deciding to discontinue this project," said the company in a statement.

The company's other program in clinical trials, a formulation of the immunosuppressant cyclosporin with improved bioavailability, has also suffered a setback. Two preliminary formulations achieved good systemic bioavailability, but neither was superior to Novartis' Neoral formulation of the drug. However, Quadrant believes that this can be improved upon, and said it expects to start clinical testing of a modified formulation by the end of the year.

Delays were also announced in Quadrant's SoliDose drug delivery collaborations with R P Scherer and Glaxo Wellcome. Two carbohydrate derivatives used in the system have shown a tendency to accumulate in the body, and are therefore unsuitable as drug delivery vehicles. The projects are continuing using alternative derivatives, but are now expected to be delayed by six to 12 months, said the company.