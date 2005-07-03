Quigley's QR440 yields encouraging animal data

US firm Quigley Corp has obtained promising results from a series of in vivo inflammation studies of a potential broad-spectrum anti-inflammatory, all-natural, botanical compound, QR440, developed by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quigley Pharma.

The agent was initially tested to determine its effect upon delayed-type-hypersensitivity, a Th-1 type T cell response that initiates immune-mediated inflammation. It was found that DTH responses were significantly reduced in QR440-treated mice at 24 hours post challenge. A second study tested its effect on granulocyte migration. An anerobic bacterial growth medium was introduced into the mice to induce the mobilization of granulocytes, which significantly inhibited their recruitment into the site of inflammation.