quinidine warning label discussion

- The Public Citizen Health Group in the USA has asked the Food and Drug Administration to require the antiarrhythmia drug quinidine to carry warnings that it may increase mortality in some patients. The agency has replied that, based on recommendations drawn up in 1993, four companies which sell it have either changed their labels to include the warning or are in discussions about new labeling.
