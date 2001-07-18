Quintiles and Solvay enter 5 year agreement

Quintiles Transnational has signed a five-year non-exclusive agreementwith Solvay Pharmaceuticals in which the former will provide a substantial portion of the latter's clinical development services. This is expected to provide at least 40% of Solvay's outsourced clinical projects in the first year and a minimum of 50% over the following four years. The collaboration is expected to generate significant revenues for Quintiles, dependent on the progress of Solvay's R&D portfolio, among other factors.