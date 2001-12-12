Friday 22 November 2024

Quntiles links up with Pharmacia Corp

12 December 2001

Quintiles Transnational Corp, the world's leading pharmaceuticalcontract research organization, has signed a five-year agreement to provide clinical development and laboratory services worldwide to Pharmacia. The deal follows an agreement whereby Quintiles acquired Pharmacia's clinical development unit in Stockholm, Sweden (Marketletter December 11, 2000).

The new agreement will give Pharmacia full access to Quintiles' clinical trial services and data management, and also proposes the integration of business processes and new technologies "that the two companies believe will allow greater efficiencies beyond what is achieved through a typical outsourcer/pharmaceutical company relationship."

Ludo Reynders, chief executive of Quintiles Clinical Development Services, said that expanding the relationship with Pharmacia "exemplifies the success we've had since we acquired their Stockholm clinical development unit." He added that the alliance "demonstrates our expanding role from outsourcer to developing long-term global customer relationships as we respond to the changing pharmaceutical industry."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze