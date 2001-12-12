Quntiles links up with Pharmacia Corp

Quintiles Transnational Corp, the world's leading pharmaceuticalcontract research organization, has signed a five-year agreement to provide clinical development and laboratory services worldwide to Pharmacia. The deal follows an agreement whereby Quintiles acquired Pharmacia's clinical development unit in Stockholm, Sweden (Marketletter December 11, 2000).
The new agreement will give Pharmacia full access to Quintiles' clinical trial services and data management, and also proposes the integration of business processes and new technologies "that the two companies believe will allow greater efficiencies beyond what is achieved through a typical outsourcer/pharmaceutical company relationship."
Ludo Reynders, chief executive of Quintiles Clinical Development Services, said that expanding the relationship with Pharmacia "exemplifies the success we've had since we acquired their Stockholm clinical development unit." He added that the alliance "demonstrates our expanding role from outsourcer to developing long-term global customer relationships as we respond to the changing pharmaceutical industry."
