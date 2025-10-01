R P Scherer To Close Dordogne Operation

R P Scherer, the US company specializing in the production of pharmaceutical gels, has called a meeting with personnel at its French Neuvic-sur-l'Isle site in the Dordogne to discuss closure of the plant. No formal statement of intention to close can be made because of legal factors.
The plant employs 91 people. To offset the gradual disengagement of the Bata shoe company on the site, in 1989 the Dordogne regional authority supported the setting up of a plant making gelatin capsules for the drug industry, funded by French-Canadian capital. This enterprise went bankrupt and was acquired by Pharmagel of Italy, which sold it 18 months later to Scherer International. The plant has failed to recover financially.
