R-PR Buys Fabre's Bioalgenique Unit

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer, the Franco-American drugs group, has confirmed its acquisition of Pierre Fabre's generics subsidiary Bioalgenique, excluding only the latter's activities in Algeria. The long-awaited confirmation underlines the commitment of R-PR to the generics sector.
The company's Algerian business, which accounts for a significant proportion of sales but which has declined sharply in the wake of current political turbulence in Algeria, will be retained by Fabre. Bioalgenique's 1994 sales were about 130 million French francs ($25.8 million).
