R-PR concludes AIS shares sale

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has concluded the sale of its shares in Applied Immune Sciences to GCT Acquisition Inc, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of R-PR, for $83 million or $11.75 per share. After effecting the purchase of shares tendered, GCT will own 98.9% of the 13,534,262 AIS shares outstanding.
