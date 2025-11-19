R-PR Extends Its Fisons Offer

With only a 0.25% acceptance from Fisons' shareholders of its 240 pence/share takeover price, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has again extended its offer period to October 9. Fisons, meantime, continues to advise shareholders to reject the R-PR bid, which it claims significantly undervalues the company.
According to press reports (notably the Wall Street Journal) which could not be confirmed in time for this issue, Fisons' chief executive, Stuart Wallis, says his company is in discussions with 20 or so firms regarding a collaborative venture for its new inhaler; the establishment of such a venture could assist Fisons in fighting off the takeover bid. He also said that if R-PR came up with a sufficient offer, acceptance could be recommended.
