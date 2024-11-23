R-PR File For Campto Approvals In 13 EU Countries

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has submitted marketing applications in 13 European Union countries for Campto (irinotecan/CPT-11), its treatment for advanced metastatic colorectal cancer which has failed to respond to standard chemotherapy with 5-flourouracil and folinic acid. The cancer was stabilized in 42% of the 455 patients after a median duration of five months. Side effects include moderate-to-severe diarrhea and neutropenia. The drug was recently approved in the USA where it is licensed to Pharmacia & Upjohn.
