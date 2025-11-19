R-PR First Filings For Rilutek In ALS

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has started filing its applications for marketing approval of Rilutek (riluzole), its treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, in world markets. The first application was made in the USA on June 29, and other filings followed from July 3, onwards, including a submission to the European Medicines Evaluation Agency.

The submissions are based on data from two controlled clinical trials which involved over 1,000 patients in Europe and North America. The results were presented in May at the 47th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology and on June 20th at the 5th Meeting of the European Neurological Society (Marketletter May 22). Since June 22, R-PR has made the drug available to ALS patients in the USA under a treatment Investigational New Drug Application.