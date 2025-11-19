Wednesday 19 November 2025

R-PR Gets US Approval For Nasacort AQ

15 October 1995

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has received an approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Nasacort AQ (triamcinolone acetonide), a new formulation of its drug to treat allergic rhinitis. The New Drug Application for Nasacort AQ, an intranasal steroid, was submitted on June 29, 1994. It included 10 controlled double-blind studies that evaluated the safety and efficacy of Nasacort AQ as a treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis.

Nasacort AQ's water-based, metered pump spray offers improved once-a-day dosing, notes R-PR. Nasacort AQ is contained in an aqueous microcrystalline suspension that does not use chlorofluorocarbon propellants. In 1991, RPR introduced the original formulation, Nasacort, which has since become the most widely-used product of its type in the USA. Nasacort AQ will be made available in pharmacies nationwide once R-PR receives FDA clearance for marketing.

And Three Approvals In Russia Meanwhile, R-PR has received approval from the Russian Ministry of Health to market three of its drugs in Russia. Azmacort (triamcinolone acetonide) has been approved to control symptoms of asthma in patients requiring chronic treatment with inhaled corticosteroids. Nasacort is indicated for the treatment of symptoms of seasonal or perennial allergic rhinitis and Dilacor XR (sustained-release diltiazem), a calcium channel blocker, was approved for the management of hypertension and angina pectoris.

