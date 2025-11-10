R-PR Launches Campto In France...

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has launched its intravenous topoisomerase I inhibitor Campto (irinotecan or CPT-11) in France for the treatment of patients with colorectal cancer. The drug is indicated for the treatment of advanced CRC patients who have failed standard treatment with 5-fluorouracil/folinic acid.

According to R-PR, France is the first country outside Japan to make the drug available to patients, and it is the first new therapeutic for CRC in the country for 40 years. R-PR acquired the rights to irinotecan from Yakult Honsha of Japan, which launched the drug in its home market in 1994. The drug is also marketed in Japan by codeveloper Daiichi.

Meantime, in Japan, Daiichi and Yakult Honsha have received permission from the Health and Welfare Ministry for expanded commercial use of irinotecan. Approved for only limited use in 1994, the second approval, for an expanded range of cancers, comes despite the death of 55 patients in clinical trials of the drug; most of the deaths were caused by irinotecan side effects. The Ministry's approval came after the two companies presented evidence that the drug was effective in around 20% of patients.