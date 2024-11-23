R-PR Launches Nasacort In The UK

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has launched Nasacort aqueous nasal spray(triamcinolone acetonide) in the UK. The corticosteroid is indicated for the treatment of both seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in adults and children. The cost to the UK National Health Service is L8.00 ($12.83) per pack, with a recommended once-daily dose of two sprays per nostril, which can be reduced to one spray per nostril after one week, once symptoms come under control, it says.