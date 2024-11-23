R-PR Receives Approval In Canada

- Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has received an exclusive license in Canada to market Enzon's Oncaspar (pegaspargase) for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in patients who require L-asparaginase therapy but who are hypersensitive to native forms of the enzyme. R-PR already markets Oncaspar in the USA and has scheduled a Canadian launch for 1995.
