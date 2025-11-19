Wednesday 19 November 2025

R-PR Renews Bid For Fisons At 265 Pence

8 October 1995

After arguing vigorously that Fisons could not go it alone, and that its original offer fully reflects its value, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has increased its bid for the UK pharmaceutical firm from 240 pence to 265 pence in a final attempt to secure the deal. The new bid was announced on October 5, one day before its deadline to renew its offer, and would value Fisons at L1.83 billion ($2.9 billion), which is at the lower end of market expectations. Fisons has indicated that it will continue to fight the takeover.

R-PR's original bid of 240 pence only received acceptances from 0.25% of Fisons' shareholders. The Franco-American company has to secure 50.1% acceptances before October 20 if it is to secure Fisons. If it does not, it will be barred from trying again for 12 months.

R-PR gained certain tactical advantages from making an offer on October 4, pointed out the Wall Street Journal Europe. If it were to gain at least 30% of acceptances by close of trading on the following day (Friday October 6), it would be entitled to go on buying shares in the open market without restriction until the offer's closing date. If not, such purchses on the open market would be limited by a ceiling of 30%.

