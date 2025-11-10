R-PR's Antihistamine Roll-Out Gathers Speed

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's new non-sedating antihistamine Kestine (ebastine) has been approved for marketing in its third market, Denmark, for use in the treatment of allergic rhinitis and idiopathic chronic urticaria. Kestine is also approved in Sweden and Finland. R-PR expects to launch the product in Denmark in the first quarter of 1996.

R-PR notes that dosing flexibility, which allows for titration to a patient's needs from 10mg to 20mg once per day, is one advantage of the drug. The firm points out that most other drugs in this class are not indicated to be used above 10mg per day, and can cause extreme drowsiness if the recommended dose is exceeded. Kestine can be used at higher doses if the patient's reactions are severe.

- Meantime, Hoechst Marion Roussel has filed a New Drug Application in the USA for its non-sedating antihistamine Allegra (fexofenadine), an active acid metabolite of terfenadine which is marketed as Seldane in the USA.