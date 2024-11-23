R-PR's Enoxaparin Filed For Angina

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has filed for European Union-wide approval ofLovenox/Clexane (enoxaparin) in a new indication, the treatment of unstable angina. The company filed for US approval of this new indication in March.

The company is seeking approval for enoxaparin to be given in conjunction with aspirin for patients with angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, based on the results of the ESSENCE trial (Marketletter November 25, 1996).