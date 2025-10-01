R-PR: Sanofi Merger Would Be "A Mess," Says DG

A merger in the French pharmaceutical industry between the Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Sanofi - as has been rumored - would be "an industrial mess," according to Igor Landau, director general of Rhone-Poulenc's health sector. Moreover, Mr Landau added, such a merger would "bring no major competitive advantage" and would have "massive negative effects on jobs."
He went on to say that rumors of a merger between the two companies were "absolutely without foundation," and criticized the fatalism of those Paris circles which purported to believe that R-PR and Sanofi would not achieve growth on their own and that other French drug companies are "already dead."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze