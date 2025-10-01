R-PR: Sanofi Merger Would Be "A Mess," Says DG

A merger in the French pharmaceutical industry between the Franco-American drugmaker Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Sanofi - as has been rumored - would be "an industrial mess," according to Igor Landau, director general of Rhone-Poulenc's health sector. Moreover, Mr Landau added, such a merger would "bring no major competitive advantage" and would have "massive negative effects on jobs."

He went on to say that rumors of a merger between the two companies were "absolutely without foundation," and criticized the fatalism of those Paris circles which purported to believe that R-PR and Sanofi would not achieve growth on their own and that other French drug companies are "already dead."