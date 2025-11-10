R-PR Starts Fisons R&D Integration; Product Update

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer and Fisons executives have now begun the integration of their research and development activities, a process which will not be completed until well into the New Year. Meantime, R&D continues as usual, and UK executives have updated the pharmaceutical and medical press on key drugs coming through development.
With the takeover, R-PR has become the fourth largest player in the asthma/allergy market worldwide, and has announced its intention to advance this position with the benefit of Fisons' technology. The company can now offer a comprehensive range of respiratory drugs; for example, R-PR's asthma range comprises inhaled steroids and xanthines, which is complemented by inhaled non-steroidal anti-inflammatories with and without beta-agonists, from Fisons.
Similarly, Fisons' intranasal non-steroidals complement R-PR's intranasal steroid and non-sedating antihistamine lines, and perhaps most importantly the UK firm brings with it new inhaler technology which is desperately needed by R-PR if it is to compete with new inhalers from the likes of Glaxo Wellcome (Diskhaler) and Astra (Turbuhaler), and non-CFC propellant-based devices. Exactly what form the revamped respiratory R&D division will take will not be decided until at least February, but Colin Markland, medical director of R-PR in the UK, gave an update on some of the new drugs coming through development which he feels have the best chance of reaching the market.
