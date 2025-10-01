R-PR To Launch Oral Diabetes Insipidus Drug
Rhone-Poulenc Rorer is to launch an oral formulation of DDAVP (desmopressin acetate) for the treatment of diabetes insipidus in the USA, after approval by the Food and Drug Administration on February 8. DDAVP is a synthetic analog of vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone).
Currently, diabetes insipidus sufferers receive DDAVP via the nasal route. R-PR's formulation is the first orally-available peptide to be absorbed from the intestine and circulated in an intact form. The onset of antidiuretic effect occurs at about one hour after dosing with DDAVP tablets, and the duration of effect is around eight hours for 0.1mg-0.2mg doses, increasing to 12 hours with a 0.4mg dose.
