Radical Changes Expected In New SA Drug Policy

South Africa's medicines distribution system, characterized by exorbitant markups and enormous waste, is going to be reviewed radically, and Peter Folb of the University of Cape Town said the Minister of Health "will stop at nothing" to address inequities in current distribution practices.

He pointed out that South Africa spends approximately 4 billion rand ($1.12 billion) on pharmaceuticals each year. Given the population, this is 10 to 14 times in excess of the notional World Bank estimate of what is required to provide essential medicines for the entire population of the country.

"The luxurious use of inappropriate medicines and inequities in the distribution system," according to Prof Folb, "are major areas where money can be retrieved." He added that "dispensing doctors mark up their medicines over 1,000%. Drugs should not be a commodity; mark-ups should be limited," and said he hoped the Minister would be "quite radical in achieving transparency."