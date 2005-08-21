Ranbaxy ARVs back on WHO list

Leading Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy has announced that seven of its generic antiretroviral drugs have been included on the World Health Organization's pre-qualification list.
The products, all in tablet form, are: lamivudine 150mg/nevirapine 200mg/stavudine 40mg: lamivudine 150mg/nevirapine 200mg/stavudine 30mg; lamivudine 150mg/stavudine 40mg; lamivudine 150mg/stavudine 30mg; lamivudine 150mg/zidovudine 300mg; lamivudine 150mg; and zidovudine 300mg.
The firm called the move "a significant development" which should unlock ARV supplies and make it easier for developing countries to access affordable generic drugs and scale-up treatment rapidly. Last November, Ranbaxy withdrew its entire portfolio of generic ARVs from the WHO list, amid discrepancies surrounding the bioequivalence of its products with their patented forerunners (Marketletters passim).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze