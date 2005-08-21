Ranbaxy ARVs back on WHO list

Leading Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy has announced that seven of its generic antiretroviral drugs have been included on the World Health Organization's pre-qualification list.

The products, all in tablet form, are: lamivudine 150mg/nevirapine 200mg/stavudine 40mg: lamivudine 150mg/nevirapine 200mg/stavudine 30mg; lamivudine 150mg/stavudine 40mg; lamivudine 150mg/stavudine 30mg; lamivudine 150mg/zidovudine 300mg; lamivudine 150mg; and zidovudine 300mg.

The firm called the move "a significant development" which should unlock ARV supplies and make it easier for developing countries to access affordable generic drugs and scale-up treatment rapidly. Last November, Ranbaxy withdrew its entire portfolio of generic ARVs from the WHO list, amid discrepancies surrounding the bioequivalence of its products with their patented forerunners (Marketletters passim).