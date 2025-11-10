Ranbaxy, Darling Of Indian Stock Market

When India joined the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which meant respecting patents, the country's drug industry - which thrived on copying or slightly altering other companies' products - was being written off. But Ranbaxy, the number two drug company in India (after Glaxo Wellcome) did not see things this way, and, according to a recent article in the London Evening Standard, has become the darling of the Indian stock market.
With a market capitalization now standing at around $1 billion, Ranbaxy's share price has moved up from $17 a share to $23 a share over the past six months. Last year it reported sales of $230 million, 45% of which came from abroad, and pretax profits of $42 million.
Fuelling interest in the company is its recent agreements with US drugmaker Eli Lilly, the first part of which includes a $60 million joint venture to build an R&D center and develop drugs for the Indian market (Marketletters passim).
