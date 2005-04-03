Ranbaxy files further ARVs with WHO

USA-based Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, a division of the Indian Ranbaxy group, has made two additional filings of its anti-retroviral agents with the World Health Organization for its approval, taking the total number submitted to the WHO to five.
At the same time, Ranbaxy has filed one more ARV with the US Food and Drug Administration under its expedited review process for the President's Emergency Program for Aids Relief, thus taking the total number of such filings with the FDA to four.
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