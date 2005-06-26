Ranbaxy gets "outstanding supplier" award from Wal-Mart

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals of India's US subsidiary has received the Supplier Award from Wal-Mart, the USA's largest chain store, for outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2005. The firm was commended for consistency of products and programs provided to Wal-Mart, which has fulfiled the requests of its customers.

"Your company has been outstanding in meeting the criteria for this award, based upon improvement in areas of on-time shipping, performance, innovative programs and partnership," Dave Dible, executive vice president of Wal-Mart, told Ranbaxy.