Ranbaxy gets "outstanding supplier" award from Wal-Mart

Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals of India's US subsidiary has received the Supplier Award from Wal-Mart, the USA's largest chain store, for outstanding performance in the first quarter of 2005. The firm was commended for consistency of products and programs provided to Wal-Mart, which has fulfiled the requests of its customers.
"Your company has been outstanding in meeting the criteria for this award, based upon improvement in areas of on-time shipping, performance, innovative programs and partnership," Dave Dible, executive vice president of Wal-Mart, told Ranbaxy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze