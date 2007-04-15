Ranbaxy gets US approval for generic loratadine

Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's largest drugmaker, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to manufacture and commercialize its loratadine orally-disintegrating tablets, 10mg.

The antihistamine - marketed by originator Schering-Plough as Claritin - previously made the switch from the prescription to the over-the-counter market. S-P's product, in the orally disintegrating form, has annual sales of $58.7 million for the 12 months to December 2006.

Loratadine is indicated for the temporary relief of runny nose, sneezing, itching of the nose or throat, itchy watery eyes due to hay fever or other respiratory allergies in adults and children six years of age and older.