Ranbaxy gives HIV update

Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories has issued an update with regard to developments under its HIV program. The company says it has submitted three filings of its antiretroviral drugs to the US Food and Drug Administration, for approval under the expedited review process of the President George W Bush's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Marketletters passim).
Separately, Ranbaxy is planning submissions for its complete range of ARVs for pre-qualification to the World Health Organization.The majority of filings to both the FDA and the WHO are scheduled to be completed by March this year, the group said.
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