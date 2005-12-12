Ranbaxy India launches high compliance ARVs

Indian drugs giant Ranbaxy Laboratories has introduced two new anti-HIV products, Virolis-E and Virocomb-E. Both products contain three anti-retroviral drugs and offer World Health Organization-recommended first-line highly-active anti-retroviral Therapy in convenient daily-use packs. These products are designed to improve compliance with HAART, which is presently a challenge faced by both patients and health care providers, particularly in the developing nations. In most countries outside India, these products will be labeled and sold under the brand names Coviro-E and Avocomb-E, respectively.