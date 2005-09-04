Ranbaxy Laboratories opens drug discovery center in India

Leading Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories has opened its third drug discovery research center at Gurgaon, India. The new R&D center is housed in a brand new building in the same campus as Ranbaxy's earlier research facilities and will focus on novel drug discovery and the development functions of medicinal chemistry, analytical development, pharmacology, molecular technologies, infectious diseases, metabolism and kinetics. The firm presently has two New Chemical Entities in the clinical stages of development.
