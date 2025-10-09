Ranbaxy Management Ups Equity Stake

New Delhi, India-based Ranbaxy Laboratories' chairman, Parvinder Singh,members of his family and entities under Mr Singh's control have exercised their option to convert all the warrants held by them into 3,703,099 equity shares for an aggregate consideration of 569.1 million rupees ($13.4 million), a company statement said.

Subsequent to the conversion of warrants, the management group's holding in Ranbaxy would go up to around 33% from 25%. The holding of foreign institutional investors in Ranbaxy is around 16% and that of domestic financial institutions is around 11%. These equity shares on allotment will be entitled to receive bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

The subscription has been financed via a medium-term loan facility from a financial institution. The interest on the loan would be serviced from the dividend flow from Ranbaxy. The warrants, due for conversion in December 1998, were issued in December 1993 along with 85,000 12% fully-convertible debentures of 300 rupees each to the management group. To reduce his debt burden, Mr Singh, through his investment companies, had earlier this year sold three million shares to domestic financial institutions and foreign institutional investors.