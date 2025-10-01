Ranbaxy Of India Posts 21% Rise In Profits

For the first six months of 1996 the Indian pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy Laboratories recorded sales of 5.1 billion rupees ($143.7 million), up 23%. The firm said that exports were 2.4 billion rupees, an increase of 41%.

Gross profits in the first half were 963 million rupees, up 21%. After absorbing 135 million rupees for depreciation, pretax profits rose 20% to 828 million rupees. Net profits increased 21% to 718 million rupees.

Speaking at a board meeting in New Delhi, Parvinder Singh, chairman and managing director of Ranbaxy, said: "the emergent environment has demanded an emphasis on value addition. In India, this has translated to an increased thrust in dosage-form sales. It is borne out by 19% growth in this segment, which, combined with expected degrowth in sales of bulk by 66%, resulted in overall domestic sales growth of 11%. The resultant transitory deceleration of domestic sales indicates a higher quality of earnings, and with exports advancing 41%, Ranbaxy is now poised for sustainable growth."